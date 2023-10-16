Biotech Leaders All in One Place...

Conference Theme: Innovation in Biotech

Innovation has always been the lifeblood of biotech. The industry couldn’t exist without creative thinkers willing to tackle the thorniest problems in biology—and the investors willing to take the risk to back their big ideas.

But biotech innovation in 2022 is different. COVID has changed the way innovation happens. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, remote monitoring and machine learning are finally making major inroads into drug R&D. Advanced therapies from CAR-T to gene editing are spreading across the industry. And the industry’s best minds are tackling age-old health problems—cancer, heart disease, congenital illness—in entirely new ways.

At the Fierce Biotech Summit, we’ll discover what biotech innovation means today—how it’s happening, where it’s happening, and who’s making it happen. And in that final category, we’ll introduce the 2022 Fierce Biotech Fierce 15, a new class of innovators on the biotech stage.